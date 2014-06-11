A – TENET

“The Sounds of Time: Songs of the Trouvères”

October 12 at 5:00

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (914 E. Knapp St.)

An exploration of 12th- and 13th-century songs by the French trouvères, who took over many of the forms invented by troubadours, but also infused a new, lighter vein into this great lyric tradition, in which “high art” songs of courtly love rub shoulders with cheeky tales.

There will be a pre-concert lecture at 4:00. Parking is available on the street and in the school lot across from the church. This venue is also very near the 30, GOLD, and 14 bus lines. The approximate program length is 1 hour 20 minutes, and there will be no intermission.

This concert is sponsored by Gregory & Susan Milleville