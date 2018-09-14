Somewhere in Time: Telemann’s “Lost” 1735 Fantasias for Solo Viola da Gamba

October 14, 4:00 p.m. (Doors open 3:30)

All Saints’ Cathedral (818 E. Juneau Ave.)

Phillip W. Serna will perform newly-discovered works for solo viola da gamba, in a special concert for Early Music Now.

Rediscovered in 2014 by Thomas Fritzsch, a copy of Telemann’s self-published 1735 fantasias for viola da gamba survived near Hanover at Ledenburg Palace in the collection of Eleonore von Münster. Published in a period when the viol’s popularity was waning in Europe, Telemann’s unique fantasias were inspired by the Polish and Moravian music of his early career, and are filled with techniques spanning fugal writing to elements of the rondo and concerto.

Parking is available on the street, and in the lower level of the Metro Market parking garage, accessed on Jackson St. There is a wheelchair-accessible ramp entrance to the church, at the corner of Marshall and Juneau.

Phillip Serna performs on a 7-str bass viol ‘Natalia La Reveuse – The Dreamer’ (after Colichon) by Jane Julier, Devon, UK

Preview the program here! For more information about Phillip Serna, please visit his website.

Please note: this concert is not included as part of any season subscription package.