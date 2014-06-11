D – Red Priest

“The Baroque Bohemians: Gypsy Fever From Campfire to Court”

January 26 at 5:00

St Paul’s Episcopal Church (914 E Knapp St)

Named after the flame-haired priest Antonio Vivaldi, Red Priest’s vibrant and energetic performances have earned them comparisons to the Rolling Stones and Cirque du Soleil. In their most explosive program to date, Red Priest explores the connections — real and imagined — between gypsy musicians and the master composers of the 17th and 18th centuries.

There will be a pre-concert lecture at 4:00 p.m. in the Great Hall.

This concert is sponsored by Gregory & Susan Milleville