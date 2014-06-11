B – The Marion Consort

“Tell Me True Love: Lute Songs of the English Renaissance”

November 9 at 5:00

Grace Lutheran Church (1209 N. Broadway)

Acclaimed lutenist Joel Spears will accompany this Chicago-based ensemble for a concert of music from the Golden Age of lute, which will feature solo voices, duets, and quartets accompanied by lute and cello. Composers include the Greats of the English Renaissance – Dowland, Campion, Morley, Hume, Coprario and Pilkington.

This concert is sponsored by Ian & Kathy Lambert