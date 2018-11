B – Istanpitta

“Exiled: Music of the Sephardic Jews & the Middle East”

November 17 at 5:00

St Paul’s Episcopal Church (914 E Knapp St)

This concert is a musical journey that explores the exile of the Jewish people from Spain, and their travels to the Middle East. The program highlights the fusion of Western and Eastern influence in Spain with songs, instrumental works, and stories. A Milwaukee premiere!

There will be a pre-concert lecture at 4:00 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Click here to preview the program!