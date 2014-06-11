A – Heinavanker

“Terra Mariana”

October 20 at 5:00

St. Joseph Chapel (1501 S. Layton Blvd)

A unique combination of liturgical chant and Renaissance polyphony, Heinavanker’s repertoire also includes arrangements of early Estonian folk hymns and runic songs. This six-member group offers a program dedicated to the Christianization of Medieval Estonia, the Virgin Mary, and ancient Maarjamaa (St. Mary’s Land).

There will be a pre-concert lecture at 4:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Hall.

This concert is sponsored by Don & Mary Stacy, and co-sponsored by Bill & Sue LeFeber