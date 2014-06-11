C – The Boston Camerata & SHARQ

“A Mediterranean Christmas”

December 9 at 5:00, December 10 at 3:00

St Joseph Chapel (1501 S Layton Blvd)

Like the holiday season itself, it gave listeners a balm for a world gone wrong. – Boston Globe

America’s preeminent early music ensemble, The Boston Camerata, will be joined by SHARQ Arabic Music Ensemble for a program of music from the various coastal areas around the Mediterranean, spanning more than 700 years, all inspired by both traditional and unusual aspects of the Christmas story. The dichotomy between the Arab and Western worlds dissolves in A Mediterranean Christmas.

These concerts are sponsored by Gregory & Susan Milleville, and co-sponsored by Richard Outland & Frances Bedford and by William & Nancy Carpenter.

Draft of the Program

Ensemble Bios